Peeps Marshmallow Treats Adds Sweet Cosmetics Line, Another Way To Fill Your Easter Basket

When you’re so good at something that you own the category, it’s sometimes hard to innovate. Not so for category-owning marshmallow treat Peeps — the company that makes those addictively delicious yellow chicks and pink bunnies you plop into your mouth each spring.

Sure, Peeps could cruise along counting on the never-ending bunny economy, but instead they’re cooking up something new to put in your Easter basket — cosmetics, in those bright cool Peeps colors. Instagram user Sylvia, “wife, mom, and nana to 9,” couldn’t resist, reporting she’s already “ordered a few eyeshadows and 1 lipstick.”

Peeps is working with ColourPop Cosmetics, which boasts it is “Award-winning & cruelty free beauty.”