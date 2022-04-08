LUCY Drawing Tool Inventor on Shark Tank, “We’ll See Who’s Laughing Now” After CarSik BIb Fail 

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, family man Les Cookson, an entrepreneur from Lincoln, California, makes his second appearance in the Tank. In 2011, he pitched his CarSik Bib prototype, a bib for kids who are prone to get sick in the car, making clean up easier for parents and caregivers. It was a memorable presentation which had the Sharks hysterically laughing but, alas, did not lead to a deal.
As seen in the photo below, Cookson demonstrated the effectiveness of the “barf bag” by pouring a can of creamed corn into the head of a child-size dummy.
Eleven years later, Cookson is back in the Tank pitching his latest invention called The LUCY. The product (which comes with a photo projector) is designed to help anyone draw like a professional. “Set whatever you want to draw in front of the LUCY, look through the viewing window, and draw over the reflected image to start your masterpiece in minutes!”
According to a company press release, Les is more confident about his chances of landing a deal on Shark Tank this time around as he’s coming with millions in sales. He says: “We’ll see who’s laughing now.”
