Dirty Cookie on Shark Tank Partners With Mark Cuban Peanut Butter Company

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Shahira Marei from Foothill Ranch, California, pitches her sweet treat company, Dirty Cookie. It’s an edible cookie cup that’s designed to be filled with milk, ice cream, whipped cream, whatever your sweet tooth desires. “Fill, Sip, Bite, and Enjoy” is the Dirty Cookie tagline.

Not only are Dirty Cookies delicious but they’re also fun to decorate. DIY packages of Dirty Cookies are available (think birthday parties, baby showers, weddings, any festive holiday, really). They also make for great customized party gifts.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

In June 2021, Dirty Cookies announced a promotional partnership with Shark Tank success story Nuts ‘n More, the protein peanut butter spread company that Mark Cuban and Robert Herjavec invested $125,000 in via Shark Tank in 2015. See below.

Note: Both Cuban and Herjavec are present for the Dirty Cookie pitch on Shark Tank.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]