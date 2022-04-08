BusyBox: Digital Do Not Disturb Sign on Shark Tank “Unexpected Hit”

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from New England, Steve Skillin and Conor Smith, pitch Busy Box, a digital do not disturb sign designed to help people (professionals, artists, students) work uninterrupted while working from home.

Busy Box comes with a free app which lets users choose colors, adjust LED brightness, and you can create different messages to let coworkers, friends or family know what you’re doing. Busy Box comes with premade messages including BUSY, ON AIR, RECORDING, DO NOT DISTURB, LIVE, and ON A CALL.

Busy Box is receiving five-star reviews on Amazon including one titled “Unexpected Hit.” The verified user wrote that he’s using Busy Box at the post-COVID office where everyone is keeping their doors open which invites a lot of walk-in conversations. When he needs to just “power through” work, he switches it on.

He writes: “I am most surprised by how people immediately respected my ‘boundary’. When the sign indicated BUSY, people who would have simply walked in, took a step back acknowledging my need to complete a task!”

