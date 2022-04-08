SwiftPaws: Remote Control Dog Toy on Shark Tank Gets Kevin O’Leary Running In Circles

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Meaghan Wolfgram from Malabar, Florida introduces her product, Swift Paws. It’s a remote control “capture the flag” toy for dogs. The dog toy travels at speeds up to 30 mph and up to 300 feet.

Each interactive SwiftPaws session lasts 90 seconds, and it runs for 10 minutes on a single charge. The Swift Paws set includes the main unit, remote control, 3 pulleys, 250 feet of line, a rechargeable battery, battery charger, stakes, tethers and a roll of flags.

Wolfgram has the good fortune of pitching in front of dog lover Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary who, after being prompted by Herjavec, tries the product which involves running in circles. He’s chasing a $10 bill!

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC.