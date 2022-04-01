Apolla Compression Socks Pitch Mom of 4, Skims Founder Emma Grede on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs — best friends Brianne Zborowski and Kaycee Jones — pitch their line of patented compression socks, Apolla. They were originally designed for dancers but are now worn by every kind of person on the move.

It’s one thing to say that Apolla socks “work” but it’s another to have an independent source prove it — something the Sharks often ask for when a brand makes such a claim. Apolla is proud to announce that their socks were proven effective in an Ohio University research study and also received the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Acceptance.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

Bri and Kaycee have the good fortune of pitching in front of guest Shark Emma Grede, CEO of Khloe Kardashian‘s Good American clothing company and founding partner of shapewear brand SKIMS with Kim Kardashian.

Also, keep in mind, Emma is a mother of four and Apolla compression socks are also used by pregnant women to help relieve swollen legs and feet when expecting.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]