Khloe Kardashian Keeps Posting Sparkle Swim Bikini Pics After Kim Kardashian Model Coup

With sister Kim Kardashian introducing none other than Rosalía as a new model for her solutionwear line SKIMS, Khloe Kardashian responded in kind. That is, Khloe also found a compelling, beautiful celebrity to model the new Sparkle Swim line of swimsuits and bikinis at her Good American brand.

So who did Khloe turn to? Herself! As one fan writes: “You are a power house.”

Who needs a international music sensation like Rosalía — AKA Kim’s SKIMS coup –when you have a Kardashian at home, ready to work?!! Khloe nails the Good American gig, of course, and brings the passion of ownership, too, while wearing her modeling hat.

Even when Khloe goes from pink to silver (as below) — and amps the filter so that one user says “the image is a little distorted” — it’s still visually distinctive. It’s not every fashion designer and business owner who can model the bikinis too.

Evidently, the modeling aspect is a part of the job she really likes. CEO is nice and all, but…let Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos try this…