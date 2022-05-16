Kim Kardashian Introduces Rosalía For SKIMS, Adds International Flair, Incredible Photos

Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS brand of solutionwear just introduced the Spanish singer/songwriter Rosalía as a new spokesmodel. The imagery is exceptional, as Rosalía models various merch from the Kardashian line in very clean vintage-Calvin Klein-like photos.

Rosalía, a Grammy Award-winning beauty and talent from Catalonia, Spain, adds international flair to Kardashian’s global ambitions. Rosalía has nine number-one singles in her home country, but has crossed over into international stardom too, winning a Grammy and eight Latin Grammy Awards.

The young singer is also a noted feminist, who told Billboard: “I was fifteen when I entered a recording studio for the first time having all this women as references. I was so shocked by the fact that there were only men in that session that, since that moment, I’ve been fighting for having the same number of men and women in the studio.”

Another attribute that places her squarely in the Kardashian wheelhouse? Rosalía has more than 20 million followers on Instagram. And her modeling career recently got a boost from this ID mag spread below.