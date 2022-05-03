Cardi B Unleashes ‘Versace Trophy’ Gold Dress Slay Pics, Donatella Escorts Her

Cardi B just dropped some golden pics on her Instagram fans, and it turns out she is a way better looking “trophy” than that one called Oscar they give out to Best Actress, etc. Captioning her display “VERSACE TROPHY” the accolade could go either way.

Is Cardi B the “trophy” prize of Donatella Versace? Or is this dress by Versace the trophy Cardi B deserves? Either way you look at it, it’s true — and the result is 21st century glamour in the extreme. Donatella knows enough to escort Cardi.

(Note that in any other pairing it’s Donatella Versace’s amazing dress you’d be paying attention to in these photos!)

Cardi B is also making sure to keep it real on the Gram, that is, when there are no galas to attend. Still, glam in a bandeau top too? Style central.