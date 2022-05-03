Blake Lively Shimmers In Reformation Overalls, Kendall Jenner Opts for Mini Dress

Blake Lively‘s Met Gala red carpet appearance stirred the paparazzi as usual, but Lively’s more down-to-earth apparel choices seem to make her just as happy.

Check out Lively smiling down on the farm with her high-style Reformation brand overalls, cleverly captioned “Overall…it was a good day.”

Reformation — known for its style, sustainability, and popularity among celebs — is also clever. To wit, its assertion that “Being naked is the #1 most sustainable option. We’re #2.”

But it’s not like Reformation is only about relaxing with a denim bib — the sustainable brand gets as chic as a Coco Chanel dream in supplying Kendall Jenner with this mini dress.

And Reformation, continuing with the clever, adds kindness to its potential customers too. This brand is looking out for you.

So you’re going to Coachella and, well, here’s the caption: “If he’s gonna serenade you at Coachella, Harry Styles needs to be able to find you in the crowd.”