Tiger Woods Curses on Hot Mic After 9th Hole Trouble at Masters, “He’s Back”

Tiger Woods’ legs work again and the golf legend is using them to make major news at a major championship for the first time since he competed in the 2020 Masters Tournament. In the sports story of the moment, Woods is in the thick of the competition at this year’s Masters Tournament, after it was thought he might never compete again anywhere.

(A motor vehicle accident in February 2021 nearly cost Woods the use of his legs. Woods last won the Masters in 2019, his fifth victory there.)

It’s the consensus that Woods’ unique fire-in-the-belly is a large part of what keeps him at the top of his game — and that fire was on full display at the 9th hole at Augusta National during his round.

Woods was caught on a hot mic as his imperfect approach shot slid back off the slope of the green, a false front intended to repel cautious shots. Woods had some choice words for the ball, as heard in the tweet below.

It isn’t the first time Tiger has employed such language to display his disappointment, and it presumably won’t be the last. One fan thought the rage, as much as Tiger’s composure, was the surest sign of his return.

“He’s back,” a fan shouted after hearing Tiger’s express his profane displeasure.

Tiger has again roared back to capture his form and, once again, the public’s imagination. Tigers, after all, are cats — and cats famously have nine lives. Woods has been counted out before, and has proved as resilient as a phoenix.