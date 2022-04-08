Nikola Jokic Tops Wilt Chamberlain, Historic Statistical Dominance Magic Johnson Style

Denver Nuggets superstar and current NBA MVP Nikola Jokic hit a statistical mark no other player in NBA history has achieved. Jokic has scored more than 2,000 points, grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds, and dished out more than 500 assists so far this season.

That statistical dominance puts Jokic alone at the top of a category he just invented: the 2k, 1k, 500 Club. Only Wilt Chamberlain‘s efforts in the 1967-68 season come close, but Chamberlain was eight points shy of the mark.

Jokic met the accomplishment with typical modesty and reserve, saying it was “cool.” He also hopes he can do it “a few more times.”

The player who compares to Jokic more aptly than Chamberlain and other big men is Lakers great Magic Johnson. Jokic has said that, despite his size, there is always a “little point guard” in him trying to get out.

Jokic’s exceptional court vision, uncanny (and deceptive) pace on the break, and his ability to start the break with his own rebound are signature Magic Johnson characteristics. And both are lovers of the no-look pass.

Below are videos of Jokic and Magic doing their respective things.

Elegant, yes? And here’s Magic: