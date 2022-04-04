Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Splashy Dunk For Nabisco Tells Steph Curry There’s A New ‘Splash Brother’

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry and his Golden State running mate shooting star Klay Thompson have worn the moniker Splash Brothers well, making the nets splash up like no other duo in the league over the past decade, while collecting championship rings and some gaudy shooting statistics along the way.

But fellow two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is letting the Golden State Warriors teammates know there is more than one way to splash. Working with Nabisco, Giannis looks back to his “first dunk” while the video shows a cookie slam that sends the milk splashing like a surf contest wave.

The humble Milwaukee Bucks superstar has won fans everywhere with his work ethic, his sportsmanship, and unrelenting desire for success — but now he’s finally teaching his fans a lesson they can truly learn and emulate. Dunking Oreos? Now that’s an easy shot.

Curry and Thompson will likely welcome the new guy to their ranks — Thompson promotes milk, after all — as long as the Bucks and Warriors aren’t matched up in the NBA Finals.