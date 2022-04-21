James Harden Chants “MVP” at Joel Embiid, After Fouling Out Late

James Harden has been fairly quiet on social media lately, as he pursues an NBA title with Joel Embiid and his new 76ers teammates. But even Harden couldn’t stay off the ‘gram after Embiid hit his game-winner in overtime of Game 3.

Harden posted an excellent shot of the “shot” and captioned it “M V P !” As a fan says, “James understands.”

Having fouled out in regulation, Harden was on the bench for the play — and Danny Green inbounded the ball to Embiid.

Harden and 76ers are up 3-0 on the Raptors in the first round of the playoffs. The NBA MVP has yet to be named.

But there’s something Embiid might trade right now for being named the 2021-22 Kia NBA MVP. He might like it even better being named NBA Finals MVP, an award named for all-time great Bill Russell.

Harden also understands he will have to do more than chant on Instagram for Embiid to win that trophy.