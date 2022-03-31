Station 19: Andy Flirts with Charming Firefighter Jeremy, Drinks Boilermakers at Bar

In the Station 19 episode “Alone in the Dark,” while the crew at Station 23 faces a difficult goodbye, and Emmett invites Travis to have dinner with his parents, Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) meets a charming, long-haired firefighter named Jeremy at the bar.

Above: Ortiz and Di Tomasso on STATION 19 (ABC/John Fleenor)

Based on the body language seen in the photos above and below, Andy is putting her best flirting foot forward. At the bar, the two young attractive firefighters drink bottles of beer with shots of whiskey aka Boilermakers.

Jeremy is portrayed by Daniel di Tomasso. He’s best known for his roles on Dynasty (Fletcher Myers), Chicago Fire (firefighter Zach Torbett — photo above), Major Crimes (Wes Nolan), Timeless (Noah) and Witches of East End (Killian, Edgar Allan Poe — see clip below with Jenna Dewan), among others.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before Grey’s Anatomy at 9 pm, and Big Sky at 10 pm.