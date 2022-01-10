Who Is Arman’s Gorgeous Wife Nadia on ‘The Cleaning Lady’? Penelope Cruz Knows

On the second episode of The Cleaning Lady, “The Lion’s Den,” while Thony (Élodie Yung) tries to sever ties with the crime syndicate before the FBI comes knocking on her door, things take a violent turn during a weapons exchange when inventory goes missing. Arman (Adan Canto) has just 24 hours to find the thief.

Arman’s gorgeous wife Nadia is portrayed by Argentine model/actress Eva De Dominici. Check out the bedroom scene below. (Note: The FOX series is an adaptation of the Argentinian TV show.)

In real life, Eva is in a relationship with Spanish-born producer/composer Eduardo Cruz (in photos below). He is the brother of Hollywood movie star Penelope Cruz, brother-in-law of Javier Bardem.

Edu is the father of Eva’s child, a 2-year-old son named Cairo Cruz (also in beach photos above). Edu is 36, Eva is 26.

The Cleaning Lady airs Mondays at 9 pm on FOX, right after 9-1-1: Lone Star starring Rob Lowe and Gina Torres at 8 pm.