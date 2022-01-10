John Mayer Reacts To Bob Saget’s Death, “I Will Tell My Kids About You”

Singer, songwriter, guitarist John Mayer was close friends with comedian/actor Bob Saget (Full House, America’s Funniest Home Videos) who was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on January 9, 2022. Saget was 65.

After learning of Saget’s death, Mayer wrote on Instagram: “I love you, Bob. I will never forget you. I will visit you often in my memories, and I hope I get to see you in my dreams. I will tell my kids about you. I’m taking you with me forever. I love you, Bob.”

In May 2021, Mayer and Saget shared the stage at Dave Chappelle’s Summer Camp (see photo below).

In October 2021, Saget shared the photo above and wrote about Mayer: “I am so fortunate to be able to walk through this life with one of the best friends someone could wish for.”

Mayer has dated several celebrities over the years including Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift.

John Mayer released his eighth studio album, Sob Rock, in July 2021.