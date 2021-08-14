Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Red Hot Skater Mini Dress, “OMG This Fit!”

When not promoting her series The Flight Attendant, actress Kaley Cuoco is often modeling as seen in the video below. Posted by celebrity fashion stylist Brad Goreski, Kaley rocks a sparkly red mini dress with a plunging neckline and a long slit in the back by designer Philipp Plein… and with a pair of “Loubishark” Louboutin Sneakers!

Kaley knows how to please an audience: she even did a little dance and spin in her sparkles and sneakers. Brad used the Camillo Cabello song “Don’t Go Yet.”

Kaley’s fans love the look. As one replied: “Red & sparkles look so sexy on her.” Another wrote: “OMG this fit!” And more than one fan noted the “skater” feel with comments like “I didn’t know Skating with the Stars was back!” and “Am I the only one wanting a skating routine?” See video above for how she stays so fit!

Get ready to see more of Kaley: she will appear next on the big screen in the movie The Man from Toronto with Woody Harrelson and Ellen Barkin — scheduled for a January 2022 release. Kaley is currently filming the upcoming rom-com Meet Cute with Pete Davidson.