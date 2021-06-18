LaToya Jackson Playing Around With RuPaul, “Still Loving the Hats!”

LaToya Jackson, the fifth child of the famous Jackson family from Gary, Indiana, is known for her solo career as a singer/songwriter, a New York Times best selling author, and a reality TV show star.

She competed on Celebrity Apprentice, starred on her own show Life with La Toya, was guest judge on America’s Next Top Model and was the first guest judge to appear in two episodes of Season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

When LaToya shared the video above, she wrote: “Playing around in the studio with @rupaulofficial always fun times with Ru.” One fan replied: “She’s werking!” and another wrote: “The Queen is back!!!”

And yes, as LaToya points out, she’s “still loving the hats!”