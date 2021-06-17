‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Madeline Brewer Wows In Strawberry Bikini

Actress Madeline Brewer is best known for her role as Janine Lindo in The Handmaid’s Tale with Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne). When not on the hulu series set, Madeline models as seen in the stunning strawberry bikini top pic below. Her co-star McKenna Grace replied: “the strawberry bra!!!!!”

That strawberry bikini bra is by Brazilian designer Adriana Degreas. The white mini skirt suit is by Italian designer Giambattista Valli.

When Madeline shared the bikini bottom pic below, the 29-year-old actress was flooded with fire emojis.

The season 4 finale of The Handmaid’s Tale, which was directed by Elisabeth Moss, already aired but don’t worry, the show has been renewed for a fifth season!