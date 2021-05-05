Lucy Hale’s Bunk Bed Screams Sleepover Vibes, Smackers Lip Gloss

Get ready to see more of actress Lucy Hale. She’s starring in the upcoming crime drama series Ragdoll. It’s about a group of detectives working on the case of the Ragdoll Killer, who has killed six people and sewn their bodies into the shape of one grotesque body nicknamed “The Ragdoll.”

When not filming Ragdoll, Lucy is unpacking photos on Instagram like everyone else who’s been spending a lot of time home. When she posted the circa 1999 photo above, she wrote: “honestly there’s a lot to unpack w/ this y2k era photo.”

Her millions of fans are going ga-ga over the personal pic. They love the pink feather boa hanging on the top bunk and the overall “sleepover club vibes.” Entertainment Tonight’s reply — “this screams Smackers lip gloss” — has received more than 170 likes. So true!