Zoey Deutch Does Impromptu Jig For Jimmy Tatro, “Untapped Content”

Hollywood movie star turned director Lea Thompson (Back to the Future) and her movie producer husband Howard Deutch (The Mighty Ducks) are the parents of 26-year-old actress Zoey Deutch.

Zoey is known for her roles on Netflix’s The Politician (Infinity Jackson) and Ringer (Juliet Martin); in films including Zombieland: Double Tap (Madison) and Set It Up (Harper); and her appearances in music videos including Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, Zoey enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes with Home Economics star Jimmy Tatro, who on Valentine’s Day shared the fun photos and video of Zoey doing a jig below (make sure to swipe!). Jimmy wrote: “Just using today as an excuse to post some top notch untapped Zoey content.” Indeed!

