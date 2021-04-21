Who Is Erica’s Friend Lisa Levine on ‘The Goldbergs’?

On The Goldbergs episode ‘The Dating Game’, Erica Goldberg (Hayley Orrentia) watches her ex-boyfriend Geoff (San Lerner) go on the TV show The Dating Game with her friend Lisa Levine. The character of Lisa made her first appearance on The Goldbergs in the 2020 episode ‘A Fish Story,’ when Erica joined and took over the all-girl a cappella group.

Hayley Orrantia, Anna Grace Barlow on THE GOLDBERGS (ABC/Scott Everett White)

Actress Anna Grace Barlow is also known for her roles on NCIS (Karen), Supernatural (Lilith), The Young & the Restless (Zoe), The Fosters, Scream Queens (Bethany), among others.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before the new family sitcom Home Economics at 8:30 pm.