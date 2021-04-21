Who Is Geoff’s ‘Dating Game’ Date Mandy on The Goldbergs?

On The Goldbergs episode ‘The Dating Game,’ while Erica (Hayley Orrentia) goes on a date with a guy from the coffee shop (Cameron Fuller), Geoff (Sam Lerner) ends up on an episode of “The Dating Game,” which winds up making things even more difficult for them both. Geoff’s date, Mandy, is portrayed by Greer Grammer.

The Goldbergs: Sam Lerner, Greer Grammer (ABC/Scott Everett White)

Greer Grammer, daughter of Cheers and Frasier star Kelsey Grammer (see cute father/daughter photo below), is known for her roles on MTV’s Awkward. (Lissa) and The Middle (April), among others.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on ABC.