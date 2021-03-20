NightCap: What Happened To Drink Spiking Cover After Lori Greiner Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, 17-year-old Shirah Benarde and her big brother Michael Benarde pitched Nightcap. It’s a drink cover designed specifically to prevent drink spiking. It also works as a hair scrunchie, as seen in the video below.

NightCap on Amazon

The Benarde siblings went into the Tank seeking an investment of $60,000 in exchange for 20 percent equity. They left with a deal with Lori Greiner: $60,000 for 25 percent.

After the Shark Tank episode originally aired in early February 2021, NightCap has been made available on Amazon, where it continues to receive 5-star reviews including “cute and useful.”

