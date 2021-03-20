Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Yono Clip: What Happened After $150,000 Daymond John Shark Tank Deal

March 20, 2021

YONO Shark Tank

Michael Green of Yono Clip on Shark Tank (ABC)

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, Michael Green and Bob Mackey of Atlanta, Georgia pitched Yono Clip. It’s a clip designed to keep your belongings (bags and jackets) off the dirty floors of public places. Michael and Bob incorporated a fun dance and tagline “Germs and Dirt!” that charmed all the Sharks.

They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $150,000 in exchange for 15 percent equity. They left with a deal with Daymond John: $150,000 for 30 percent.

Since the Shark Tank originally aired in early February 2021, Daymond has been sending a lot of encouraging words and inspiration to Bob and Mike as seen in the videos above and below.

