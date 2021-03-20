Yono Clip: What Happened After $150,000 Daymond John Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, Michael Green and Bob Mackey of Atlanta, Georgia pitched Yono Clip. It’s a clip designed to keep your belongings (bags and jackets) off the dirty floors of public places. Michael and Bob incorporated a fun dance and tagline “Germs and Dirt!” that charmed all the Sharks.

They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $150,000 in exchange for 15 percent equity. They left with a deal with Daymond John: $150,000 for 30 percent.

Since the Shark Tank originally aired in early February 2021, Daymond has been sending a lot of encouraging words and inspiration to Bob and Mike as seen in the videos above and below.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]