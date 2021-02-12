The Pizza Cupcake: NYC Couple Pitches Lori Greiner on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, a husband and wife duo from New York City (Andrea Meggiato and Michelle Jimenez) pitch their snack brand The Pizza Cupcake. The tagline is: “Flaky outside. Cheesy inside. Savory gourmet snack all around.” The Pizza Cupcakes are filled with fresh mozzarella and San Marzano tomato and “wrapped in a trade-secret dough that melts in the mouth with the taste of truly authentic Italian pizza.”

The Pizza Cupcake couple on Shark Tank (ABC)

The Pizza Cupcake couple have the good fortune of pitching in front of Shark Lori Greiner on Shark Tank.

The Queen of QVC has had great success investing in hybrid snacks including Bantam Bagels (mini bagels stuffed with savory and/or sweet ingredients) and Brazi Bites (Brazilian cheese bread snacks).

BONUS: If Andreas can teach diva Mariah Carey how to make pizza, he can teach anyone! Check out the video below.

