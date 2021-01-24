LPGA Korda Sisters Pose Like Kardashians, Michelle Wie Reacts

There are two siblings competing on the LPGA Tour: Jessica Korda, 27, and Nelly Korda, 22. Both are on the leaderboard of the final round of the Diamonds Resorts Tournament of Champions at Lake Buena in Florida. The two tall (5’11”, 5’10” respectively) gorgeous blond professional golfers come from an athletic family. Their parents are retired Czech professional tennis players Petr Korda (1998 Australian Open winner) and Regina Rajchrtová.

Jessica and Nelly’s 20-year-old brother Sebastian Korda has followed in their parents’ footsteps and is a professional tennis player.

He won the junior title at the 2018 Australian Open, exactly 20 years after his father won the 1998 Australian Open.

When not on the course or court, the Korda siblings spend time together as seen in the Christmas photos above and below, which are captioned “Merry Christmas from the Kordashians” — a reference/comparison to the famous Kardashian family who tend to dress in all-white for their annual holiday card.

When 6’5″ Sebastian (aka Sebi) posted the fun family pic above, 6-foot-tall LPGA Tour player and winner of the 2014 US Women’s Open Michelle Wie West (she married NBA legend Jerry West’s son Jonnie in 2019) replied: “I still can’t believe how tall you are. It’s weirding me out.”

The final round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions airs live on Sunday, January 24, beginning at 3 pm.