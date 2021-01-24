LPGA: 5’10” Nelly Korda Flaunts Supermodel Bikini Pics, “Wow!”

There are two gorgeous, tall and blond American sisters playing on the LPGA Tour: 27-year-old Jessica Korda who’s listed as 5’11” and 22-year-old Nelly Korda who’s 5’10”. They are the daughters of retired Czech professional tennis players Petr Korda (1998 Australian Open winner) and Regina Rajchrtová.

When not competing, as they’re doing this weekend at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Lake Buena Vista, the Florida natives enjoy the beach and often in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous pics below.

When Nelly flaunted the scalloped black bikini pic below, fans left comments including “super sexy” and “supermodel” and several wows!

Swipe the bikini boat pic below to see both Korda sisters in their bikinis…

The final round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions airs live on Sunday, January 24, beginning at 3 pm.