Toilet Timer Gag Gift on Shark Tank, “Oh, Hell No” Says Mark Cuban

Husband and wife team Adam Stephey and Katie Stephey from Normal, Illinois are the entrepreneurs behind Toilet Timer. It’s a 5-minute sand timer designed for “poo-crastinators” who waste too much time in the bathroom. Their demonstration of how Toilet Timer works on Season 12 of Shark Tank has all the Sharks laughing but when they finally unveil the product, Mark Cuban says, “Oh, hell no.”

The Stepheys go into the Tank seeking a $200,000 investment in exchange for ten percent equity in their company Katamco, maker of the Toilet Timer.

But don’t count Cuban out. The billionaire invested $640,000 in the gag gift company Prank-O, which continues to make customers laugh even during a global pandemic. See their Toilet Paper Safe.

