Buckle Me Baby Coats on Shark Tank, “Clever” Says Barbara Corcoran

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur and mom Dahlia Rizk from New Hampshire pitches her line of patented designed children’s winter coats, Buckle Me Baby Coats. They look like normal puffy coats but they are actually lighter in the back and come with openings so once the child is in the car seat, a parent can buckle the child safely — with the harness strap directly on the chest, without the extra layer of a coat.

Dahlia goes into the Tank seeking an investment of $100,000 in exchange for ten percent equity. During the Buckle Me Baby Coats demonstration, mother of two Barbara Corcoran says, “clever.”

Barbara Corcoran’s kids — son Tommie, 26, and daughter Katie, 15 — no longer need to be strapped into a car seat but she likes this market. On Season 11 of Shark Tank, Barbara invested $100,000 in Space Traveler, a small pop-up tent designed as a car seat separator for children who sit in the back seat.

Daymond John, Buckle Me Baby Coats pitch on SHARK TANK (ABC/Christopher Willard)

But it’s Shark Daymond John who gets on his feet after Dahlia’s demonstration, as seen in the photo above. Daymond is the father of three girls including his youngest, 4-year-old Minka who uses a car seat.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.