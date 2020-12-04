ODR Skis Pitch Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

Alaskan native Kevin Greco pitches ODR Skis, a line of sleek and hassle-free skis, on Season 12 of Shark Tank. The “sled dog snowskate” skis come attached to the bottom of the boots and do not extend beyond the toe of the boot (and barely behind the heel). On the snow, it appears as if the user is skiing without skis. On Shark Tank, ODR is seeking an investment of $350,000 in exchange for ten percent equity.

Kevin has the good fortune of pitching into front of Barbara Corcoran who invested $50,000 in the ski caddy Ski-Z — a strap with a wheel that allows skiers to wheel their skis around the slopes instead of carrying them on their shoulders.

Billionaire Mark Cuban could be a good fit for ODR Skis too as he’s been successful with his Shark Tank investments in outdoor recreational products including Tower Paddle Boards and Slyde Handboards.

