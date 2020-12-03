Ta-Ta Towel: What Happened After $200,000 Shark Tank Deal

Entrepreneur Erin Robertson pitched her Ta-Ta Towel, a moisture and sweat absorbing towel for breasts, on Season 10 of Shark Tank. “Keep them high, keep them dry” is the tagline. Erin went into the Tank with three well-endowed models seeking an investment of $200,000 in exchange for ten percent equity. She left with a deal with Lori Greiner: $200,000 for 40 percent.

Since Shark Tank, Ta-Tat Towels has been rolling out new designs (see above) and expanding its product line to include Testie Towel. The tagline for the “brother” company is “Combatting ball sweat, one towel at a time!”

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.