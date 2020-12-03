Shed Defender: What Happened To Dog Onesie After $250k Shark Tank Deal

Shed Defender is a lightweight dog onesie that keeps pet hair and dander from shedding all over you and your house. The two entrepreneurs behind the clever patent-pending pet product, Tyson Walters and Miles Walters, pitched their business on Season 10 of Shark Tank.

They went into the Tank (with Tyson’s Saint Bernard Harley) seeking an investment of $250,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity. They received three offers and accepted Lori Greiner’s: $250,000 for 25 percent.

Shed Defenders continue to get great reviews on Amazon and Chewy, among other retailers, and they’ve extending their product line to include Shed Defender shampoo and the elastic Bungee Leash, which Hollywood movie stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas use!

