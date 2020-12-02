Pop It Pal: What Happened To Pimple Toy After $250,000 Shark Tank Deal

Pop It Pal is a novelty toy that lets people simulate the “disgusting little habit” of popping pimples. The two entrepreneurs behind Pop It Pal, husband and wife team Billy Pierce and Summer Pierce and their partner Kayla Roof, pitched the business on Season 10 of Shark Tank.

They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $250,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity. They received offers from billionaire Mark Cuban ($250k for 25 percent) and Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary.

They accepted O'Leary's offer: $250k for 5 percent equity with a royalty of $1.50 per until until he's paid $750,000.

Pop It Pal is now available in different pus-colors (just as Kevin requested) and is popping up in retail stores including Spencer’s, home of the ultimate gag gifts!

