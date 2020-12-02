Mother Apple Cider Vinegar Drink: What Happened After $400k Shark Tank Deal

Mother is an infused apple cider vinegar beverage. The main ingredient is used by many as a homeopathic remedy for bloating, among other things, but it traditionally does not taste good. The two entrepreneurs behind the slightly Stevia sweetened beverage brand, husband and wife Stephen Ellsworth and Allison Ellsworth, pitched Mother on Season 10 of Shark Tank.

They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $400,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity. They accepted an offer from guest Shark and beverage branding guru Rohan Oza: $400,000 for 25 percent.

Since appearing on Shark Tank and working with Rohan, Mother has hired a new CEO (Allison still sits on the board), taken on more venture money (from CAVU) and has been re-branded itself as Poppi.

As Rohan says in the video below: “The name and package were not conducive of the big picture that we’re trying to solve.”

Gorgeous TikTok stars and media influencers including Hannah Hann (see below) are helping to promote poppi online.

