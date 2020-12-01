Cubicall: What Happened To Office Phone Booths After $350,000 Shark Tank Deal

Cubicall is a modern “phone booth” designed to give office workers privacy in an open-office space. The two brothers behind the business, Nick Pucci and Anthony Pucci, pitched Cubicall on Season 10 of Shark Tank. They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $350,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity.

They received a bid from Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary ($350k for 10 percent but with a $100 per unit royalty) and a bid from Barbara Corcoran ($350k for 25 percent). They accepted Barbara’s offer.

The Cubicall Shark Tank episode originally aired in April 2019. Since then, the long awaited sequel to Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (Bill & Ted Face the Music) starring Keanu Reeve was released and Cubicall designed a limited-run Bill & Ted phone booth which comes with an “umbrella time travel antenna” and “blinking time travel phone keypad buttons.”

Cubicall also appears ready to help frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic with its isolation pods and iCubicall Testing Booth — a patient testing booth with anti-microbial and chemical resistant surfaces and iris glove ports.

