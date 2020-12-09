Best Wardrobe Solutions: What Happened After $200k Daymond John Shark Tank Deal

Best Wardrobe Solutions is a fashion accessories company for men. The founder, Cedric Cobb, developed an app that shows men how to properly accessorize, especially when handling a pocket square. One of his best-selling products is the Best Pocket Square Holder which sells for $19.99 on Amazon.

[27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — NEW LIST]

Cedric (and his stylish business partner, NFL football legend Ray Lewis) pitched his men’s apparel business on Season 10 of Shark Tank. He went into the Tank seeking an investment of $200,000 in exchange for 15 percent equity.

Cedric left with a deal with FUBU founder and CEO Daymond John: $200,000 and a royalty of $1 per unit.

Great to be a part of the Shark Tank Family. Hanging with my good buddy Sebastian Garcia from “The Lapel Project”. His… Posted by Best Pocket Square Holder on Friday, September 13, 2019

After joining the Shark Tank family, Cedric has teamed up with The Lapel Project founder Sebastian Garcia, who Daymond John said was the “best salesman” on Shark Tank. But it was Mark Cuban who invested $150,000 in The Lapel Project and says it “is one of my all-time favorite deals.”

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC.