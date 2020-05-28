Skai Jackson’s Tearjerking Cameron Boyle Tribute “Inspires, Empowers” Like Her

Former Disney child star Skai Jackson is competing on Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars. The 18-year-old celebrity best known for her role as Zuri Ross on Jessie, Austin & Ally, Bunk’d and K.C. Undercover has made it to the Top 13.

For her fourth week performance with professional dancer partner Alan Bersten, Skai is giving a powerful tribute to her friend and fellow actor Cameron Boyce who died in July 2019 at the age of 20 due to complications of epilepsy.

When not on stage, Skai has been promoting her inspirational memoir Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback which is about self-acceptance, girl empowerment, and “the classy clapback.”

Skai is celebrating the one year anniversary of the book which is now available in paperback. She writes above: “Just popping in to let you know…”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC.