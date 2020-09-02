Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Secret to Success Without College, “Money Will Come To You”

On Week 4 of Dancing with the Stars Season 29, Bachelor Nation star Kaitlyn Bristowe and her professional dance partner Artem Chigvintsev have chosen to dance the Viennese Waltz and to the song “Beautiful Crazy” by country music star Luke Combs.

Kaitlyn is dedicating the performance to her boyfriend Jason Tartick (The Bachelorette, Season 14), and she’s excited about it as the ballroom steps are finally clicking for her (read post above).

Tartick, who earned an MBA and was in corporate banking before reality TV, is the founder of Restart, which teaches “The Lessons They Never Taught in School” — how to be well “Personally, Professionally & Financially.”

In the Restart video above, Jason interviews Kaitlyn to talk about “the highs, lows, twists and turns that Kaitlyn endured and the lessons she learned and how it’s shaped her to who she is today.”

She talks about knowing that “school just wasn’t for me.” She instead studied dance. She reveals: “If you’re doing something that you’re passionate about that’s when money will come to you.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC.