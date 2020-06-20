Simone Biles Sizzles In Bikini Thong, “I Got Sinning on My Mind”

Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast (including four Olympic gold medals), is one of the four finalists up for the “Can’t Stop Watching Moment” award at the 2020 ESPYS presented (virtually) by Capital One.

Simone’s moment was at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships where she did a historic triple-twisting double somersault (video below).

When not competing or working out, 23-year-old Simone spends time at home and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below. She captioned the close-up bikini pic above: “hey big head” and the one below: “I got sinning on my mind.”

Simone makes it look and sound easy. She captioned the supine bikini pic below: “how to get a bikini body…. put a bikini on your body.”

The 2020 ESPYS will be remotely hosted by NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, WNBA star Sue Bird, and US World Cup champion soccer player Megan Rapinoe on Sunday, June 21 at 9 pm on ESPN.