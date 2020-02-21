NBA Legend Magic Johnson Says “It’s Not Just Racism”

Earvin “Magic” Johnson is a man who gets things done. The NBA legend, 5-time NBA champion and Dream Teamer knows it’s not enough to “speak out” about change in under-served, marginalized communities. People with resources and means, like professional athletes, need to do more.

Magic says: “If I were in the NBA today or the NFL today…if I was a Chicago Bear or a Chicago Bull… I would pick up the phone and call Mayor Lightfoot and ask ‘What can I do to help?'”

Magic explains that the mayor knows the issues that are happening in the areas “where people of color live.”

That’s “how we’re gonna bring change,” Magic says. “Maybe there’s a program where the young man (pro athlete) says Mayor I will fund that program for you. See, that’s how you bring about change.”

Kids who graduate from high school in Chicago that have “the grades but not the financial means” to go to college — that’s where an NBA player can help, says Magic.

Magic says further that “it’s not just racism, it’s not just police reform…there’s a lot of other things in our community that need to change as well and these athletes and these entertainers can bring about that change by not just their platform but also their resources and some money as well.”

Magic doesn’t just talk the talk either.