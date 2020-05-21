Charles Barkley Discovers NBA Playoffs To Continue If Player Tests Positive For Virus

NBA legend and broadcasting fact-seeker Charles Barkley asked NBA Commissioner Adam Silver what willhappen if during the NBA’s summer camp style 2020 playoffs in Orlando one of the players tests positive for coronavirus. Will that automatically shut down the games? Because given what has happened with returning college athletes across the country, it’s likely that one or more NBA players will test positive for the virus.

Barkley asked: “If a player tests positive during the playoffs, do you have to take the entire team out? [Do they] have to sacrifice the series?”

(BTW: One commenter wrote “Charles asking the real questions.”)

Silver replied that the NBA is not planning to shut down in the case of a single player testing positive. “The belief is,” Silver told Barkley, “that we would not have to shut down if a single player tested positive.”

Silver says that the belief is with daily testing and contact tracing, they think they can contain the single player and spare the team. What happens if these two guys test positive?