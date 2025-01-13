Vikings QB’s Fiancée Tries on Wedding Dress in NYC

The NFL’s fifth-ranked Minnesota Vikings (14-3) face No. 4 Los Angeles Rams (10-7) in the NFC Wild Card Game on Monday night.

Due to the recent success of Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, there’s talk of Darnold’s backup, rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy being available via trade and picked up by the New York Giants, who need more than one quarterback to backup Tommy DeVito.

Note: The Giants had a chance to pick McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but instead targeted wide receiver Malik Nabers. After throwing two touchdowns in the preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, McCarthy tore his meniscus in his right knee, underwent surgery, and missed his entire rookie season.

While rumors fly about the 21-year-old Michigan alum (2024 Rose Bowl Champion and 2023 Big Ten Quarterback of the Year), McCarthy’s fiancee, his high school sweetheart Katya Kuropas shared photos from a recent trip to New York City — which, based on her social media, she seems to like.

Dan Benton of GiantsWire wrote about the potential Giants trade: “For a team with so many holes and a desperate need for roster depth, giving up additional assets for a quarterback they already passed over seems foolish. And that’s assuming the Vikings would even be open to trading him anyway.”

Note: ABC will broadcast the NFC Wild Card game at 8 pm ET. The NFC Championship Game is scheduled for Sunday, January 26, and Super Bowl LIX will be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9.