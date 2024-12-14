Ja Morant’s Daughter Took Pre-Game Nets Photos, “We Need that Camera Roll”

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night at home 135-119, with star guard Ja Morant leading the Grizzlies with 28 points and 10 assists.

At the end of the game, Morant loudly celebrated his and his team’s performance, which provoked an exchange of harsh words between Nets guard Dennis Schröder and Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins and others. Technical fouls were called.

There are plenty of photos and video of the heated exchange on the court, but what’s more in demand now are the photos taken by Morant’s 5-year-old daughter Kaari Morant.

Devin Walker, Grind City Media & Memphis Grizzlies Social/Digital Coordinator, shared the video above and playfully wrote: “we need that kaari camera roll” with a fire and camera emoji.

As seen above and below, Kaari is a regular at Memphis Grizzlies home games.

Get ready to see more of Ja Morant: he and the Grizz travel to Los Angeles where they face the LeBron James and the Lakers on Sunday, December 15 at 9:30 pm ET.