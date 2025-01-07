Sophia Bush Paints the Town in “Stupid Hot” Mocha Mini Dress

Hollywood star Sophia Bush (Good Sam, One Tree Hill, Chicago P.D., John Tucker Must Die) turned heads at a Golden Globes party in Los Angeles in a stunning strapless mocha-colored corset mini dress by Italian fashion designer Patrizia Pepe, chic hosiery and stilettos. The long leather coat is by design label The Mannei.

Bush’s fans are going wild over the glamorous look. As one replied: “this is STUPID hot. wow.”

Celebrity makeup artist Afton Williams shared the second set of photos and wrote: “Sophia Bush painting the town red and Pantone mocha” at the Vanity Fair party.

Get ready to see more of Bush: in addition to landing the recurring role of Dr. Cass Beckman on the beloved ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, the brunette beauty is also reprising her role as Brooke Davis for a One Tree Hill reboot series with real life BFF Hilarie Burton Morgan (Peyton Sawyer) and Danneel Ackles as Rachel Scott.

The One Tree Hill reboot on Netflix follows Brooke and Peyton two decades later “as they navigate parenthood and confront relatable issues like relationships, self-doubt and loss, mirroring the themes they grappled with as teens in the original show.”