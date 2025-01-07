Ivanka Trump Stuns in Off-Shoulder Bodycon Mini Dress, Here’s to Fresh Starts”

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of President-elect Donald Trump, celebrated the New Year in a chocolate brown off-shoulder bodycon mini dress and knee-high cowboy boots.

With the photo below, the former White House advisor to the President wrote: “Looking ahead, I’m excited for the possibility and promise a new year brings. My intention for 2025 is to lean into love, courage, and purpose—and to keep growing through it all.”

Note: As seen below at her father’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, Ms. Trump wore another off-shoulder bodycon dress on Christmas Eve with her husband (fellow former White House advisor) Jared Kushner and their three children.

The 43-year-old mother of three added to her New Year’s Eve wishes: “Here’s to fresh starts, deepening relationships, living with presence, being more gentle with ourselves and each other, and the beauty of what’s yet to come!”

Ms. Trump also shared a “2024 wrap-up” video which features photos from family trips, Ms. Trump in a bikini, Ms. Trump working out and surfing, and two photos with her father after he won the 2024 election including the day he was named “Person of the Year” by Time magazine and rang the opening bell on Wall Street.

Get ready to see more of the Trumps and Kushners: Kushner’s father, real estate developer, disbarred attorney and convicted felon Charles Kushner, who was pardoned by Trump in 2020, has been nominated U.S. Ambassador to France for Trump’s second administration.

Note: Ms. Trump is a fan of the City of Lights as seen below during Paris Fashion Week in September.