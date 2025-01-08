Selena Gomez Enters “Bride Era” in 2 White Mini Dresses

Emilia Pérez movie star Selena Gomez turned heads at the CBS broadcast of the 82nd Annual Golden Globes awards ceremony in Beverly Hills this week in a stunning baby blue satin gown with her fiance Benny Blanco — and her gigantic Marquis diamond engagement ring, which her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short played with at the dinner table.

Since the Golden Globes, Gomez has appeared twice in two separate white mini dresses. Fashion and lifestyle magazine Elle declared: “Selena Gomez has entered her bride era. The newly engaged star stunned in not one, but two white minidresses during her recent appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’. From a sleek, sleeveless A-line style to a tailored blazer, both looks showcased timeless wedding inspiration.”

Fans of Gomez and fashionistas at large are loving the new era (“always gorgeous”) but based on the comments on Elle, more fans favor the white scalloped mini dress suit versus the plunging tank top bubble-skirt mini dress. As one replied: “The white suit dress is stunning and so mature on her.”

As seen above with Jimmy Kimmel, in that white scalloped mini dress suit, Gomez spoke about being nominated for two Golden Globes, “feeling awkward at award shows, being excited to see Salma Hayek, getting engaged to Benny Blanco, Martin Short and Steve Martin’s reactions, spending the holidays with family, what she gets everyone for gifts.” On that note, she receives an engagement gift from Kimmel.