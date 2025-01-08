Kirsten Dunst Stuns in Velvet Bodice Gucci Dress, “Goooooorgeous!!”

Hollywood power couple Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man, Bring It On, The Virgin Suicides) and Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog, Breaking Bad) turned heads on the red carpet at the Golden Globes awards ceremony in Beverly Hills this weekend — in matching black custom designs by Gucci’s creative director Sabato De Sarno.

Gucci describes Dunst’s dress as “a 1930s-inspired gown with a velvet bodice, an open back with crystal-embroidered details, and a silk cady skirt that flows into a long train.” Her fans are going wild over the glamorous look, as one replied: “Goooooorgeous!! (as per usual).”

Plemons, who was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his new film Kinds of Kindness, wore “a wool double-breasted peak lapel tuxedo with satin detailing, a silk bow tie, and leather shoes.”

Get ready to see more of Plemons: he will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming sci-fi comedy Bugonia with his Kinds of Kindness co-star Emma Stone (La La Land) and Alicia Silverstone (Clueless). Plemons plays a conspiracy-obsessed young man who kidnaps the CEO of a major company (Stone), convinced that she’s an alien set on destroying planet Earth.

Bugonia, which is an English-language remake of the 2003 South Korean film Save the Green Planet! by Jang Joon-hwan, is scheduled to be released in the U.S. on November 7, 2025.