Pamela Anderson Flaunts Diamonds, “If She Wears Pandora, I Wear Pandora”

Hollywood blonde bombshell Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl, Baywatch, Barbed Wire, Home Improvement) continues to turn heads on the red carpet with her makeup-free face. As seen below at the Golden Globes on CBS, Anderson stunned in a glamorous black gown by Oscar de la Renta with matching over-the-elbow gloves — and with her son Brandon Lee as her date.

When Anderson’s fans discovered that she wore bespoke Pandora diamonds — a 66 carat lab-grown diamond necklace, triple drop earrings and five tennis bracelets — to accessorize her look, they took note.

As one replied: “If Pamela wears pandora, I wear pandora.” Another chimed in and wrote that Anderson “stole the show.”

Get ready to see more of Anderson: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming reboot of The Naked Gun with Liam Neeson (Schindler’s List, Taken, Love Actually), who plays the iconic Police Squad! character Frank Drebin (formerly played by Leslie Nielsen). The 2025 film The Naked Gun is scheduled to be released in the U.S. on August 1.